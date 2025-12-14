MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remark that the Europeans must be prepared for the scale of war their grandparents and great grandparents endured makes it clear that he doesn't understand what he is talking about, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Unfortunately, when Mr. Rutte makes such irresponsible statements, he simply does not understand what he’s talking about," Peskov noted.

"This must be a statement by a person from the generation that has forgotten what World War II was like," he stressed. "Thank God, we have been brought up in a country that cherishes the memory of what happened then and what we did to save Europe from Nazism," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.