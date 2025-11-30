Cuba condemns US announcement to close airspace over Venezuela

HAVANA, November 30. /TASS/. Cuba condemns the US government's announcement to close airspace over Venezuela and calls on the international community to also condemn this "prelude to an illegal attack" on the Bolivarian Republic, Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, said.

"We condemn the US government's announcement to close airspace over Venezuela," the minister wrote on the X social media page.

He called the decision "an aggressive act that no state has the authority to perform outside its national borders and which must evoke the strongest condemnation from the international community."

Rodriguez Parrilla also stressed that US President Donald Trump's announcement on Saturday to close Venezuelan airspace "represents a very serious threat to international law and leads to an escalation of military aggression and psychological warfare against the people and government of Venezuela." Such actions "could have unpredictable consequences for peace, security, and stability in the Latin American and Caribbean region," the Cuban Foreign Minister noted.

"We call on the international community and the peoples of the world to condemn this prelude to an illegal attack," he wrote.