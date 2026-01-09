MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian servicemen liberated five settlements over the past week, including Zelenoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"During the week, thanks to the coordinated actions by the battlegroup North, the settlement of Grabovskoye in the Sumy Region was taken under control. The battlegroup West advanced deep into the enemy's defenses in the Kharkov Region and took control of the settlement of Podoly. As a result of decisive actions by the battlegroup South, the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said.

In addition, "the battlegroup East continued to advance deep into enemy defenses, liberating the settlements of Zelenoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Bratskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the week."

The ministry also revealed that Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 8,780 Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone over the past week. According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out more than 1,285 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 1,330 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up more than 1,355 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated over 2,805 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed more than 1,680 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out more than 325.

In addition, the Russian military carried out a massive strike and four group strikes over the past week, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities, the Defense Ministry said.

"From January 3 to 9, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike and four group strikes, which hit Ukrainian military industry enterprises, energy facilities, transport, airfield, and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as ammunition and fuel depots, production workshops and storage facilities for long-range drones, drone operator training centers, and temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries," the statement said.

At the same time, Russia’s battlegroup Center is actively advancing in Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Defense Ministry emphasized.

According to it, Russian air defenses also shot down five Ukrainian Neptune long-range guided missiles and 1,327 fixed-wing drones over the past week.