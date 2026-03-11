US interceptor stocks are depleting at unprecedented rate — magazine

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. American interceptor stockpiles are being depleted at an unprecedented rate during the military operation against Iran, The American Conservative magazine reports.

"Yet costs are mounting. Interceptor stocks have been run down at an unprecedented rate, and widely circulated satellite imagery shows that Iranian missiles and drones have rendered significant damage to expensive, high-tech American defensive weapons like the THAAD system. The extent of damage to American bases is not known, but the fact that a third aircraft carrier (USS George H.W. Bush - TASS) is being moved post-hoc into the theater suggests that all is not well," the article reads.

Bloomberg previously reported that Ukraine could face a weakening of its air defenses due to the active use of American Patriot interceptor missiles in the Middle East conflict. According to the publication, the US and its allies have used more than 1,000 Patriot missiles since the start of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran.