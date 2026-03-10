MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Last week became "the bloodiest since the beginning of the year" with 30 people dead and 183 wounded by the Ukrainian militants, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said to Izvestia.

"I see an increase from the Ukrainian side in the number of killed and wounded civilians on our territory. There are 183 people wounded by the Ukrainian militants over the past week, 30 people were killed. This is the bloodiest week since the beginning of the year," he said.

"It can be considered the background of the negotiation process and a demonstration that Ukraine does not want to negotiate anything under any circumstances."