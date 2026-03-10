Hainan authorities brief reporters on development of free trade port

HAINAN, March 10. /TASS/. A delegation from the southern Chinese province of Hainan, participating in the sessions of the National People's Congress (China’s highest organ of state power) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (the highest consultative body) in Beijing, held an open meeting with reporters to discuss the development of a free trade port, the implementation of key projects, and measures to support the population, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, the event brought together 144 journalists from 63 Chinese and foreign media outlets. During the press conference, delegation representatives answered 13 questions regarding the special customs regime, improving living standards, environmental protection, and developing strategic industries in the province. The delegation noted that, since transitioning to a special customs regime, the Hainan Free Trade Port has experienced smooth processes, increased international appeal, and the manifestation of the economic and social effects of the authorities' measures.

Journalists paid particular attention to the zero-duty policy on everyday goods, measures to stimulate added value, the development of the biomedical industry, and medical tourism. Examples included successful projects in coffee processing, aircraft repair, and a number of environmental initiatives.

The provincial leadership also presented statistics on the outcomes of their efforts. In the first month after transitioning to a special customs regime in December 2025, duty-free sales reached 4.86 billion yuan, or 703.2 million dollars (a 46.8% increase). The total volume of medical tourism increased by 109.2%, and the Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone in Hainan accepted students from 26 Chinese and foreign universities.

According to delegation representatives, the primary objective in establishing a free trade port is to enhance the quality of life for the population and foster favorable conditions for business, tourism, and international cooperation.

On December 18, 2025, China’s southernmost province of Hainan switched to a new customs regime. This means that the list of products exempt from import duties increased from 1,900 to 6,600 items, up to 74% of the total product range. These preferences apply to virtually all enterprises, institutions, and private non-profit organizations on the island with a genuine need for imports.