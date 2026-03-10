MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has something to hide about the Druzhba oil pipeline judging by his decision not to permit its inspection, Russian ambassador to Slovakia Sergey Andreyev told TASS in an interview.

When asked to assess Zelensky's rejection of the proposal to inspect the Druzhba oil pipeline to establish its real condition, the diplomat noted that "the Kiev regime probably has something to hide here."

Earlier, Politico reported that Ukraine refused to allow the EU to inspect the pipeline after demands from several EU countries to allow experts enter the country.

Russian oil has not been supplied to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest has intelligence information that the pipeline is operational, and Ukraine is blocking Russian oil supplies solely for political reasons.