China’s oil imports up 15.8% in January-February, gas imports down 1.1%

BEIJING, March 10. /TASS/. China’s oil imports rose by 15.8% in January-February 2026 year-on-year, while gas supplies fell by 1.1%, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to figures released, deliveries of these energy resources to China in the reporting period amounted to 96.93 mln tons and 20.1 mln tons. In terms of value, they decreased by 5.2% (to $44.32 bln) and 12.7% ($8.44 bln), respectively.

Russia is the leading exporter of energy resources to China. In 2025, China purchased 100.72 mln tons of oil from Russia (down by 7.1%), and 9.79 mln tons of liquefied natural gas (up by 18.2%). Deliveries via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline amounted to about 38.8 bln cubic meters (up by 25%).