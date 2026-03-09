Russian president’s envoy supports Szijjarto’s call to lift EU’s Russian oil and gas ban

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, the Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) supported Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s call to lift the European Union’s ban on Russian oil and gas imports.

"Peter, you are right as always. What you propose is very difficult, as it would require EU bureaucrats to think and understand how markets work—and, most difficult of all, to acknowledge their strategic blunders and atone," he wrote on the X.

Earlier, Szijjarto wrote on X that the EU should immediately lift its ban on Russian oil and gas imports. "With the war in the Middle East escalating and the Strait of Hormuz closed, a major share of global energy supply is now at risk," he wrote.

In his opinion, the shrinking supply on the global market will cause prices to spike, putting the European economy and the well-being of its citizens at risk.

If Brussels keeps the sanctions in place, it will cause serious harm to European people and the European economy, the top Hungarian diplomat wrote. The focus should be on protecting the interests of Europeans, not ideology, he added.