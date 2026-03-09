MOEX Index surpasses 2,900 points first since September 12, 2025

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker gained 3.07% as morning trading session opened on the Moscow Exchange on Monday and surpassed 2,900 points for the first time since September 12, 2025, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (4:05 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 3.07% at 2,941.6 points.

By 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index had narrowed gains to 2.65% reaching 2,929.76 points.

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the Equities and Derivatives markets on January 27, 2025.