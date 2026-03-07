Putin congratulates Russian women on March 8

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian women on International Women’s Day in a video address.

"We always celebrate this holiday with the most uplifting and warm feelings, admire our beautiful women, and say words of love, gratitude and appreciation from the bottom of our hearts," the head of state said.

Compassionate and merciful and "really wise feminine soul makes the world better and kinder, and maternal love remains in the heart of each person for the whole life," the Russian leader added.