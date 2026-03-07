Israeli army claims to have attacked IRGC Air Force command center in Tehran

TEL AVIV, March 7. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have attacked the IRGC Air Force command center in Tehran, which is responsible for airspace assessment and defense.

"The Israeli Air Force carried out a large-scale series of strikes against Iranian military targets in Tehran. One of the main strikes in this series was against the IRGC Air Force command center, which is responsible for airspace assessment and defense. This command center was a key air defense command post in Tehran," the IDF press service said in a news release.

In addition, "the Israeli Air Force struck air defense systems, command centers, and logistics depots" in the area, the IDF added.