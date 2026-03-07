Russian instructors helped CAR strengthen defenses — President Touadera

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian instructors have played a pivotal role in helping the Central African Republic (CAR) make progress in the security sector. However, President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who was in Moscow on a working visit, emphasized that the country’s situation remains delicate and that numerous challenges persist. In an interview with TASS, he highlighted that in 2020, Russia extended support by deploying instructors to assist and bolster the local defense and security forces.

"I have already noted notable successes in the security sphere and the progress toward restoring peace in the CAR. Nevertheless, the situation remains fragile, and it is essential that we continue to strengthen our defense capabilities. This includes training high-level military personnel across various specialties and increasing scholarship opportunities for our defense and security personnel," Touadera stated.