{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Iran ready for normal talks, rejects current US posture — ambassador to Russia

The current US position makes dialogue impossible, Kazem Jalali said

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Tehran’s readiness to resume the negotiation process remains only if it returns to a constructive course, but the current US position makes dialogue impossible, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, stated in a news program on Russian TV.

"We have always said that if the negotiation process is going to be normal, we will negotiate, but we cannot agree with the position dictated by the US. Especially now, when the situation is even worse. They have killed our Supreme Leader and continue to bomb our infrastructure," Jalali said.

Tags
United StatesIran
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Israeli army claims to have attacked IRGC Air Force command center in Tehran
In addition, "the Israeli Air Force struck air defense systems, command centers, and logistics depots" in the area, the IDF added
Read more
Aluminum, nickel supplies from Russia to China up substantially in 2025 — research
The role of concentrates strengthened in Russian copper supplies
Read more
Iran downs fourth US MQ-9 Reaper drone since start of escalation
The army's air defense systems destroyed one modern US MQ-9 drone in the skies over the province of Lorestan, the Islamic Republic’s army press service said
Read more
Biden boasts forgetting more about Putin, Xi Jinping than most people know
The former US president said that he knows more heads of state in person than any other president in US history
Read more
US may ease sanctions on Russian oil — Treasury secretary
Scott Bessent noted that the US gave India permission to accept the Russian oil
Read more
US is reshaping energy landscape to suit its own needs — Russian MFA
The United States of America is essentially bankrupt, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Iran depleting missile stocks of US, its allies with cheap drones — newspaper
According to a report cited by The New York Times, it will take years for factories to produce enough interceptor missiles
Read more
Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain — GCC chief
Jasem Al Budaiwi did not provide information on whether any officers were injured in the attack
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Read more
Israeli army reports new wave of strikes on Tehran, attacks on IRGC university
In addition, Israel attacked underground bunkers where missiles were stored, as well as other military facilities, the statement said
Read more
Current crisis over Iran to accelerate world order shift, end of US dominance — expert
While acknowledging the emerging new world order, Tiberio Graziani clarifies that the United States is unlikely to be entirely sidelined
Read more
Ukrainian strikes injured 10 emergency service workers, killed 2 in February
Four medics were also victims of Ukrainian attacks, with one fatality
Read more
US unwilling to admit it does not rule world any more — Carlson
The journalist cited China as an example of a power that Washington needs to reckon with
Read more
US representatives visited Ukraine to discuss ways to combat Iranian drones — newspaper
Politico cited an assessment that Iran's use of "cheap, easily produced drones has exposed a vulnerability for the US and its regional allies"
Read more
Trump calls question about Russia allegedly sharing intelligence with Iran 'stupid'
Earlier, The Washington Post published an article suggesting that Russia was allegedly providing Iran with intelligence to help adjust its strikes
Read more
CAR wants to boost economic cooperation with Russia — president
Faustin-Archange Touadera pointed out that the partnership between the two countries should become the foundation for a large-scale transformation of the CAR
Read more
Ukraine losing race for Patriot missiles to Middle East — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik noted that since the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East, Vladimir Zelensky has been calling Arab leaders, "trying to stay on the agenda"
Read more
FACTBOX: Ukrainian troops at US bases, new phase of operation — latest on Iran
Before the attacks began, the US withdrew 90% of its military personnel from bases within range of Tehran's weapons, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated
Read more
US to reinsure vessels carrying oil, LNG, fertilizer in Persian Gulf
The program aims to normalize shipments of oil, LNG, fertilizer, and other goods through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalation in the Middle East
Read more
Brent futures above $94 a barrel on ICE — market data
WTI futures with the settlement in April 2026 hiked 14.02% to $92.37 a barrel
Read more
European Commission views Zelensky’s threats against Orban unacceptable
The European Commission Spokesperson Olof Gill urged the sides to calm down and tone down their rhetoric
Read more
US has no problems with Russia and China stemming from Iran war, says Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, he has no message for Russia and China on this issue
Read more
Finland to ruin international security architecture by hosting nuclear weapons — expert
Alexander Stepanov also noted that the steps toward deploying nuclear weapons in Finland have been evident for some time
Read more
US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151 million
The deal also includes engineering, logistics, and technical support services provided by US contractors
Read more
Israel, US prepare to reduce intensity of strikes on Iran — Kan
The US and Israeli militaries came to a conclusion "that strikes cannot continue for long at the unprecedentedly high pace"
Read more
Potential involvement of US military: Probe into attack on school in Iran
US military investigators have found that American forces were likely responsible for the recent strike on an Iranian girls' school, Reuters reported
Read more
Israel hopes Azerbaijan will join strikes on Iran — broadcaster
According to the broadcaster, more countries may probably join the operation against Iran and its interests in the region
Read more
FACTBOX: Hungary suspends transit of key cargoes to Ukraine amid Druzhba pipeline dispute
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Ukraine is engaging in "state banditry" against Hungary and that appropriate responses must be found
Read more
Para alpine skier Voronchikhina wins Russia's first medal at Paralympics
The Russian athlete finished with a time of one minute 24.47 seconds
Read more
Chinese embassy warns US against disrupting energy cooperation between Beijing, Moscow
The normal economic, trade and energy cooperation between China and Russia does not target any third party, Liu Pengyu said
Read more
Top Russian, Afghan diplomats discuss current escalation between Kabul, Islamabad
Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for settling disputes between Kabul and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means
Read more
Iran not stopping Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz — Deputy Foreign Minister
Saeed Khatibzadeh urged New Delhi to ask Washington, why they attack Iranian ships in the Indian Ocean
Read more
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
CAR wants to develop strategic resources together with Russia — President Touadera
Russia has all the necessary capabilities for this, the CAR president said
Read more
Jordanian air defenses detect launch of 119 missiles
108 were intercepted and shot down
Read more
Three dead, 12 injured after tornado hits Michigan — TV
The tornado hit an area near Lake Union
Read more
US increases purchase of nitrogen fertilizers from Russia by almost 90% to over $1 bln
Overall fertilizers, radioactive materials and isotopes, platinum and platinum group metals account for 86% of Russian supplies to the US
Read more
Russian UAV units begin combat operations in Kramatorsk in Donetsk region
An FPV drone operator lets civilian vehicles pass freely, the Volunteer Corps operating within Russia’s Battlegroup South said
Read more
Israel on its way to completing its mission — Netanyahu
The Prime Minister noted that Israel had "determination, initiative and ingenuity"
Read more
CAR president calls for end to Middle East conflict
This is a very complex conflict, Faustin-Archange Touadera stated
Read more
Press review: NATO unlikely to join Iran strikes as EU moves to sever Russia ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 6th
Read more
Oil companies working to maintain balance on Russian fuel market — Cabinet
The meeting was attended by industry executives, representatives of the Energy Ministry, Economic Development Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, the Finance Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Foreign Ministry
Read more
Russian companies to redirect LNG supplies in part to Asia-Pacific markets
According to Alexander Novak, Russian companies are considering opportunities, without waiting for the next restrictions from Europe, to make new long-term contracts with a number of Asian countries
Read more
Iran apparently destroys radar of US THAAD missile battery in Jordan — CNN
Furthermore, buildings housing similar radar systems were also hit in two other locations in the United Arab Emirates
Read more
Washington examines several candidates for future governance of Iran — Trump
Donald Trump emphasized that the US "wants to go in and clean out everything" in Iran
Read more
UAE air defenses repel Iranian missile attack — top brass
According to the Defense Ministry, the explosions heard "are the result of the interception of missiles and drones
Read more
Iran strikes another oil tanker in Persian Gulf — state TV
It may have been a US asset
Read more
President of Cyprus suggests British bases on island might be up for debate
Nikos Christodoulides stated that he was "not ruling anything out"
Read more
Russian, Iranian president agree to continue contacts via various channels — Kremlin
This is the first public announcement about contacts of such a level after the US-Israel attack on Iran
Read more
Iraqi Kurds not attacking Iran fearing lack of support from US — news outlet
According to Axios, Iraqi Kurds consider the US administration's intentions regarding a change of power in Iran to be unclear, fearing an expansion of the conflict
Read more
Fire erupts at US chemical warehouse after drone strike in southern Iraq — TV
The types of chemicals stored at the Halliburton facility were not specified
Read more
US Army plans to attack Iran’s previously untargeted areas — president
Donald Trump says that "Iran will be hit very hard" on March 7
Read more
Iran strikes Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, airbase — IRGC
The Khorramshahr 4 heavy missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force, with a 1-ton warhead, were launched at dawn today
Read more
Saudi Arabia destroys two drones, one of them in eastern Riyadh — top brass
According to Defense Ministry Spokesman Turki al-Maliki, the Saudi military destroyed a drone in the Rub' al-Khali desert area
Read more
US soon to launch largest bombing of Iran — Treasury chief
Scott Bessent stressed that it will do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers and the factories that build the missiles
Read more
Israel dropped over 100 munitions on 'Khamenei bunker,' army assesses results
Brigadier General Effie Defrin detailed that approximately 50 Israeli Air Force aircraft participated in the operation
Read more
Russia wins on front gaining new partners; West loses everything — MEP
According to Lubos Blaga, NATO's expansion towards the Russian borders has failed
Read more
Kiev accused Budapest of kidnapping people — what is known about the situation
Hungarian law enforcement agencies detained armored vehicles used to transport valuables from the Ukrainian Oschadbank on March 5
Read more
Iran strikes US military base in UAE — army press service
It is the Al Dhafra air base
Read more
Russian LNG supplies to Europe up 11% in January-February
Imports of Russian LNG by the EU amounted to around 4.3 bcm in January-February
Read more
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Read more
Moldova won’t settle Transnistria issue without considering its opinion — presidentt
A settlement is only possible on the basis of equal and civilized dialogue, Vadim Krasnoselsky said
Read more
Russian instructors helped CAR strengthen defenses — President Touadera
However, the leader of the Central African Republic emphasized that the country’s situation remains delicate and that numerous challenges persist
Read more
Paralympic flame lit at opening ceremony of 2026 Games
The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will end on March 15
Read more
Iran ready for normal talks, rejects current US posture — ambassador to Russia
The current US position makes dialogue impossible, Kazem Jalali said
Read more
Russia launches massive strike on energy sites used by Ukrainian military — top brass
Russian servicemen also destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter and struck Ukrainian transport infrastructure facilities
Read more
Azerbaijan prevents IRGC terrorist attacks — AzTV
According to the TV channel, one of the targets was the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
Read more
Energy shock for EU will not be unnoticed — Dmitriev
This energy shock will expose the EU’s strategic energy failures in banning Russian oil and gas, the special envoy of the Russian President stated
Read more
Qatari servicemen repel missile attack on country — top brass
The Qatari Interior Ministry sent a notification to Doha residents about an increased security threat
Read more
Rubio tells Arab counterparts that conflict with Iran will last several more weeks — media
According to the US State Secretary, the United States' goal was not regime change
Read more
Kurdish opposition vows not to enter war with Iran at anyone's request
Iranian Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadiri pointed out that the main force of the Kurdish opposition was located in Iran
Read more
Four sailors killed, three injured in attack on tug in Strait of Hormuz — IMO
The IMO said the incident involved a 26-meter tug Mussafah 2, sailing under the UAE flag
Read more
Second group of Russian prisoners of war lands in Moscow Region
On March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Read more
Iran warns European countries against supporting US, Israeli operation — diplomat
"Any country join the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, it will inevitably become a legitimate target for retaliation," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said
Read more
US military says 43 Iranian vessels sunk or damaged since start of conflict
3000 targets were struck in total, the US Central Command reported
Read more
EC fails to back Hungary, Slovakia in dispute with Ukraine over Druzhba pipe — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister accused the EU of collusion with Croatia to prevent the two European nations from getting oil
Read more
Russia terminates agreement with UN on creation of sustainable development center
The agreement was signed in Paris on September 5, 2008
Read more
Winter Paralympic Games 2026 in Italy declared open
The opening ceremony is taking place in Verona
Read more
New explosions rock Tehran — news agency
According to ISNA, the explosions affected several areas of the Iranian capital
Read more
War of depletion with uncertain timeframe: Experts, media on US attack against Iran
A recent drafting of additional military specialists points to the fact that the US administration was "not fully prepared for the consequences" of the conflict
Read more
Russia, US discussing possible easing of sanctions on Russian oil — presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that Western sanctions have proven detrimental to the world economy
Read more
Medvedev calls US military bases in Persian Gulf countries ‘threat, not protection’
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman highlighted that the US used the bases "while protecting only one country"
Read more
Explosions rock Tehran — news agency
No details were provided
Read more
Miroshnik calls Zelensky’s claims about damage to Druzhba pipeline false
Rodion Miroshnik also added that Kiev feels the support of European countries and therefore is not limiting its methods
Read more
China to carry out resolute strikes against separatists in Taiwan — report
According to the report, the People's Republic of China will promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait
Read more
Iran strongly opposes foreign interference in internal affairs — envoy to UN
Amir-Saeid Iravani added that US statements regarding Washington’s involvement in the selection of Iran’s leadership "constitute a clear violation of the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states"
Read more
US, Israeli strikes dangerously close to civilian sites in Iran — TV
According to the TV channel, a 900-kilogram bomb struck the building of the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran, with debris posing a lethal risk up to 300 meters away
Read more
Orban says he received Zelensky's message, advises him to refrain from threats
The Hungarian prime minister warned that Ukraine cannot achieve anything through blackmail against his country
Read more
Third US Navy aircraft carrier prepares to deploy to Middle East — TV channel
The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is already in the area of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, the second aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is currently in the Red Sea
Read more
Azerbaijan accuses Iran of bringing in explosive devices — AzTV
"Three devices packed with C-4 explosives were transported to the territory of the country," it said
Read more
Russia maintains dialogue with Iranian leadership — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether there was military and technical cooperation underway between the countries at the moment
Read more
Russian air defenses down 124 Ukrainian drones overnight
29 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Dmitriev predicts start of era of total energy collapse in EU
"By refusing Russian energy, the EU has shot itself in the foot so many times that no feet are left," Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Iran permitted two ships of friendly countries to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Iran hit more than ten ships, including tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz since the moment when the US and Israel attacked it on February 28
Read more
Eight people killed in strikes on Iran’s Isfahan — state broadcaster
The Iranian state broadcaster reported that 80 residential buildings were damaged in the province
Read more
Russian military expert describes Iran's response to US aggression effective
Andrey Kartapolov noted that the US is hesitant to launch a ground operation and is striking civilian targets such as hospitals and schools
Read more
Gold in Dubai for sale with discounts due to export difficulties
Traders offer discounts up to $30 per ounce
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about continuation of POW swaps between Russia, Ukraine
On March 6, 300 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Read more
UK Navy reports attack on tug in Strait of Hormuz
No details of the incident were provided
Read more
Gas shortage hikes EU prices, impacts chemical and fertilizer output — Novak
According to the official, due to the shortage, prices in Europe have surged by 70%, while in the Asia-Pacific region, gas prices have almost doubled
Read more
EU refuses to accept Kiev early fearing sabotage of necessary reforms — Strana
The Ukrainian media has recently published a document, which allegedly sets out more expanded EU requirements for Ukraine's accession to the union
Read more