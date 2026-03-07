Iran ready for normal talks, rejects current US posture — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Tehran’s readiness to resume the negotiation process remains only if it returns to a constructive course, but the current US position makes dialogue impossible, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, stated in a news program on Russian TV.

"We have always said that if the negotiation process is going to be normal, we will negotiate, but we cannot agree with the position dictated by the US. Especially now, when the situation is even worse. They have killed our Supreme Leader and continue to bomb our infrastructure," Jalali said.