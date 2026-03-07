CAR wants to boost economic cooperation with Russia — president

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The Central African Republic intends to expand economic cooperation with Russia to transform the country over the next seven years, President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with TASS during his work visit to Moscow.

During the visit, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The people have entrusted me with a new seven-year mandate, and today our task is to define new directions for our cooperation. We aim for our partnership to take on an economic character and become the foundation for a large-scale transformation of the CAR," Touadera said.

This trip to Moscow is Touadera’s first visit to Russia since his reelection. At the end of last year, following elections, he became president for the third time. This month marks 10 years since Touadera first took office as head of the Central African Republic on March 30, 2016.