South Africa hosts BRICS Plus expert session on nuclear energy

PRETORIA, March 6. /TASS/. South Africa’s Cape Town hosted a BRICS Nuclear Energy Platform session, which was held on the sidelines of an international conference on the development of Africa's energy sector, according to a meeting report received by TASS.

The session discussed issues related to training personnel to expand the nuclear industry on the African continent. During the discussion, participants emphasized the need to accelerate the localization of technologies and the organization of specialized training on site. It was noted that the professional development of young specialists and the human capital in the region requires significant investment.

Speaking at the meeting, Rosatom's Deputy Director General for HR Tatiana Terentiyeva said that more than 2,400 foreign students from 65 countries are studying at Rosatom's partner universities. "We are proud that 350 of them represent 24 African countries," she noted.

The BRICS Nuclear Energy Platform aims to strengthen cooperation between companies to promote nuclear energy as an environmentally friendly option. The platform brings together ten companies and government agencies from BRICS member countries and partners. Rosatom actively participates in the platform's initiatives, promoting equal partnerships in the nuclear industry and sustainable energy solutions.