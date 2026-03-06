European Commission views Zelensky’s threats against Orban unacceptable

BRUSSELS, March 6. /TASS/. The European Commission considers threats of Vladimir Zelensky to unleash the Ukrainian armed forces against Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban as unacceptable, Commission Spokesperson Olof Gill said at a briefing.

"This type of language is unacceptable," he said, urging the sides to calm down and tone down their rhetoric.

On March 5, Zelensky once again took a swipe at Orban, threatening in particular to unleash the Ukrainian army against him if Hungary continues blocking allocation of a "military loan" of 90 bln euro for Ukraine by the European Union. Budapest took such measure in response to termination of Russian oil transit by Kiev over the Druzhba oil pipeline.