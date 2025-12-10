Russian ambassador visits US congresswoman’s Christmas reception

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev visited a reception hosted by Anna Paulina Luna, the Representative from Florida, in the US Congress building on Tuesday, the Russian embassy in the United States said in a Telegram post.

"At the invitation by Republican Congresswoman Luna, Ambassador Darchiev visited her Christmas reception on Capitol Hill. Wonderful event with warm atmosphere and exceptional hospitality," the Russian embassy wrote. "Continue working to make Russian-American relations great again!" the embassy added.

Previously, Luna has repeatedly supported the idea of reviving relations between Russia and the United States. She has emphasized that Moscow and Washington "are not in the Cold War anymore."

Darchiev received Luna at his residence on October 14. The Russian diplomatic mission reported that the envoy had handed some archival data over to the US lawmaker, which had been collected by an editorial board working on a book about John F. Kennedy’s murder. The embassy noted that the book was based on declassified Soviet documents, which will be officially published in Russia in November.

On October 25, Luna met with Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev in Miami, Florida. Following the talks with Dmitriev, Luna said Russia and the United States have no reason to be enemies. She welcomed the possibility of a dialogue between Russian and US legislators, saying that she doesn’t rule out visiting Russia with a delegation of US lawmakers. In her words, "that’s definitely an opportunity on the horizon.".