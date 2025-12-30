MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. A responsibility for the Ukrainian army’s attempt to deliver an attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is within Ukraine's European patrons, who are making profits derived from the conflict and preventing its settlement, Jozef Schutzman, an American blogger, IT consultant and the host of the talk show Russia Up Close, told TASS.

"This provocation would have been impossible without Ukraine's European patrons," Schutzman stated. "They don't want peace and seek to disrupt all peace agreements, as they are receiving significant dividends from the conflict. European elites are mired in corruption and are profiting from the war."

In his opinion, the actions on behalf of the European elites are only exacerbating the crisis.

"An attack aimed at disrupting the peace agreements will ultimately further destabilize the situation in Ukraine and Europe as a whole," Schutzman added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region, using 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The strike was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered."

The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be re-evaluated.