MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions aim to sabotage negotiations in the UAE, resulting from joint actions by Ukraine and Europe, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"Therefore, it is not a given that Kiev ultimately wants to reach concrete agreements. The new strikes by the Ukrainian forces on Russian regions are the result of coordinated actions by Ukraine and Europe, which are attempting either to sabotage the negotiations in the UAE or to secure European representation in them," the diplomat stated.

Miroshnik noted Ukraine’s financial dependence on the EU and the "Ramstein" group. "Therefore, such actions likely did not occur without coordination," he added. "Both the ‘EU-Three’ and London are seeking any options to either halt these negotiations" or to "draw European Union representatives into them." "I believe these are coordinated actions between Ukraine and Europe," Miroshnik stated.

"This was a clear attempt to demonstrate through actions an unwillingness or unreadiness to fulfill any agreements," Miroshnik continued. "That is, ‘regardless of what we agree upon, we will not implement it.’ This is what the Ukrainian side tried to demonstrate."

On January 24, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported three medical workers killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on an ambulance. According to the governor, the Alyoshki Hospital’s ambulance was attacked near the town of Golaya Pristan. The team was trying "to break through to a seriously ill patient in an area where the enemy is on a constant hunt for cars."