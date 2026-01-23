Russia's foreign trade surplus down to $6.8 bln in November — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade surplus decreased by $5.5 bln in November 2025 year-on-year to $6.8 bln, according to preliminary estimate by the Central Bank.

Compared to the revised October 2025 figure, the country’s foreign trade balance surplus in goods fell by $4 bln to $6.8 bln. The main contributor to the month-on-month dynamics was a reduction in the export of mineral products, as well as metals and metal products, the regulator said.

The services balance deficit in November compared to the previous month went down to $3.4 bln due to a seasonal reduction in the import of services in the Travel category, the Central Bank explained.

The current account surplus in November 2025 was $2 bln, down from $3.9 bln in October 2025, primarily due to a reduction in the trade balance surplus, the regulator added.

The surplus in the balance of foreign trade in goods in January-November 2025 decreased to $106.2 bln from $121.9 bln in January-November 2024 as exports of goods fell more significantly than imports.

The current account surplus for January-November 2025 fell to $38.1 bln from $59.9 bln in the corresponding period of 2024, mainly as a result of a drop in the trade surplus and an increase in the services balance deficit.