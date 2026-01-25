Hungary will not be intimidated, Orban vows

BUDAPEST, January 25. /TASS/. Budapest will never yield to pressure or threats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Hungary will not be intimidated. Presidents come and go, personal insults can occur, but Hungary’s dignity is a non-negotiable," he wrote on his X page, adding that Zelensky "would do well to remember that."

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky said that "Every Viktor who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head."

In response to these insults, Orban warned that life will put everything in its place and everyone will get what they deserve. He also called Zelensky a man who "cannot or does not want to stop the war.".