INTERVIEW: Russia’s security 100% guaranteed — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia will not be intimidated as its national security is 100% guaranteed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"After all, these are questions to the US administration. I would repeat that our security is 100% guaranteed. And if they venture to try to intimidate us or somehow force us to justify ourselves, neither will work. In the second case, because there are no grounds for that," he said when asked if Moscow knows about any secret weapons US President Donald Trump spoke about.

Trump said earlier that the United States possesses weapons unknown to the rest of the world after being asked about the use of sonic weapons by the United States in Venezuela. He did not elaborate.

According to Ryabkov, Russia "has a serious package of documents describing the concept of the use of nuclear weapons and other types of armaments in various situations." "We have a military doctrine. And we act in strict compliance with both our international commitments and our needs in terms of 100% guaranteeing our national security," he added.