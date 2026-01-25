Seven people killed in US snowstorm zone — CNN

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. At least seven people have died in US states hit by a snowstorm, CNN reported.

Deaths due to weather conditions were recorded in Texas, Missouri, and Kansas. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors.

According to the PowerOutage resource, over one million electricity consumers are without power, with outages in 1,018,477 households. The worst situation is in Tennessee (over 300,000 without power), with major disruptions also in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia.

A state of emergency has been declared in 23 states, with severe weather warnings affecting 185 million people. Over 10,000 flights were canceled on Sunday. President Trump stated on Friday that emergency services are prepared for the expected record cold and snowstorms.