{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Seven people killed in US snowstorm zone — CNN

Deaths due to weather conditions were recorded in Texas, Missouri, and Kansas
© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

NEW YORK, January 26. /TASS/. At least seven people have died in US states hit by a snowstorm, CNN reported.

Deaths due to weather conditions were recorded in Texas, Missouri, and Kansas. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors.

According to the PowerOutage resource, over one million electricity consumers are without power, with outages in 1,018,477 households. The worst situation is in Tennessee (over 300,000 without power), with major disruptions also in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia.

A state of emergency has been declared in 23 states, with severe weather warnings affecting 185 million people. Over 10,000 flights were canceled on Sunday. President Trump stated on Friday that emergency services are prepared for the expected record cold and snowstorms.

Tags
United States
Number of victims from ferry sinking in Philippines rises to 15
Rescuers continue the search for survivors
Read more
Ferry sinks off coast of Philippines, 13 people killed — TV
Over a hundred passengers out of the 342 on board the vessel are listed as missing
Read more
FACTBOX: Tracking the price of silver through the years
Silver prices began rising rapidly in 2025
Read more
Online encyclopedia chief forecasts future of printed encyclopedias
According to Vladimir Medeiko, Russian online encyclopedia Ruwiki will provide readers with the opportunity to receive this knowledge through a customary dialogue with the neural network
Read more
Russia promotes understandings reached in Alaska in Ukraine talks — senior diplomat
The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24
Read more
Rostec delivers IMR-3 obstacle-clearing vehicles to Defense Ministry
The press service specified that the third-generation obstacle-clearing vehicle is based on the T-90 tank platform with enhanced radiation protection
Read more
Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi held at unmapped residence — correspondent
The trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi took place at the Qasr Al Shati residence
Read more
Battlegroup South hits 39 Ukrainian bunkers, shelters in day — Russian defense ministry
Russian servicemen also destroyed 10 communication antennas and 6 temporary deployment points
Read more
Russia to display its most sought-after drones at Abu Dhabi exhibition
Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev noted that unmanned technologies are one of the fastest-growing segments of the arms market
Read more
Seven people killed in US snowstorm zone — CNN
Deaths due to weather conditions were recorded in Texas, Missouri, and Kansas
Read more
Price of Brent oil on London’s ICE tops $66 per barrel first time since January 14
The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March 2026 delivery was down by 0.02% at $61.30 per barrel
Read more
Russia searches for drone aces to fill out new Unmanned Systems Forces
Recruitment is underway for the positions of UAV operators, engineers, technicians, and other specialties
Read more
Russia-US dialogue on irritants stagnating — Russian diplomat
The communications between the two parties continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Another explosion reported in Ukrainian city of Kharkov
Earlier, two explosions were reported in the city
Read more
Russia’s gas production fell 3% in 2025 — IEA
Production in 2025 totaled 663 bln cubic meters, compared with 685 bln cubic meters a year earlier, the IEA said
Read more
US, Israel discuss Trump’s plan for Gaza, envoy says
According to him, the consultations, held on January 24, also involved Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, senior White House advisor Josh Gruenbaum and businessman Aryeh Lightstone
Read more
Russian air defense downed 52 Ukrainian drones over night
Fifteen of them were destroyed in the Krasnodar Region
Read more
US plans to strengthen confidence between Russia and Europe — Politico
Washington wants "to create a framework where that can start a new paradigm," the source told the news outlet
Read more
Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 2 kopecks to 10.85 rubles
Read more
Russian ambassador does not rule out that Maduro was betrayed by law enforcement
On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife by American forces
Read more
Hamas says it told mediators where body of last Israeli hostage can be found
Israeli soldier Ran Gvili was killed on October 7, 2023 during the Hamas attack on Israel
Read more
PM prevents Israeli president from attending World Economic Forum ceremony in Davos — TV
This situation has "created tension" between the offices of the prime minister and president in Israel, as well as between Netanyahu's office and the White House
Read more
Israel to open Rafah crossing in limited capacity, under its full control
The Rafah border crossing will be opened only for the passage of people
Read more
US, EU plan to attract $800 billion to support Ukraine — Politico
According to the 18-page document, within the next ten years the EU, the US and international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund undertake to spend at least $500 of public and private capital
Read more
Russian defense firm fulfils 2025 contracts for delivery of missiles for Iskander-M system
The High Precision Systems Holding Company also fulfilled contracts for the delivery of launchers for the Kornet anti-tank missile system and Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile systems
Read more
Ground-based robotic systems immune to EW when controlled via satellite — soldier
The serviceman noted that radio communication is also effective against enemy electronic warfare systems
Read more
Von der Leyen criticized for not discussing corruption with Zelensky — newspaper
In response to the newspaper's request, the European Commission stated that it is monitoring the corruption scandal in Ukraine
Read more
Vucic doesn’t rule out Ukraine’s accession to EU in 2027
The Serbian President noted that some EU member states will not agree on this
Read more
Drone production in St. Petersburg almost doubles in past two years
Chairman of the city’s Industrial Policy, Innovation and Trade Committee Alexander Sitov said that St. Petersburg covered the full spectrum of unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
US ‘making haste’ as mediator, Kremlin spokesman says
The Kremlin talks continued well into the night
Read more
Medvedev points to growing strategic sphere problems due to US actions
Dmitry Medvedev also pointed out that resuming full-scale nuclear testing by the US will significantly complicate any potential strategic dialogue
Read more
Mysterious Komi: legends, frost and deep snow
Many legends about the region's mysterious and magical places have survived to this day
Read more
Students Day celebrated in Russia
Subject matter events will be held in honor of the holiday in different cities of the country
Read more
AI-enabled satellite constellation to perform military tasks — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that a digital ecosystem using AI algorithms makes it possible to carry out detailed satellite monitoring of specific terrain areas, obtain highly detailed imagery with machine vision analysis
Read more
Russian troops improve position near Rodindkoye in DPR — DPR head
In addition, we see the advance of Russian forces in this area where they have improved their positions near the settlement of Rodinskoye, he said on his Max channel
Read more
Belarus’ new ambassador says plans to arrive in Moscow by next weekend
The BelTA news agency reported on January 22 that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Seliverstov as the country’s new ambassador to Moscow
Read more
AfD leader says her party will demand Ukraine pay compensation for Nord Stream blasts
According to Weidel, a country that is acting this way is not a friend to Germany
Read more
Russia to say how to properly use $1 billion of its assets when they are unfrozen
If American banks, which are currently prohibited from executing orders from Russia, carry out these orders, then the transaction will proceed
Read more
Russia’s Supercam UAVs can be remotely controlled from anywhere — Unmanned Systems
Following a series of field tests, successful combat sorties have already been conducted in counter-terrorism and special military operation zones
Read more
Germany’s underground gas reserves down below 40%
UGS facilities are 39% full in France, 51.5% in Austria, 62.6% in Italy, and 33.3% in the Netherlands
Read more
INTERVIEW: Lots of unusual weapons emerge globally, senior Russian diplomat says
New, unusual weapons are being developed instead, he explained
Read more
Bank of Russia cautions against early return to neutral monetary policy
Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin added that the key interest rate has been cut from 21% to 16%, and the Central Bank’s forecast envisages further reductions over the course of 2026
Read more
Israeli aircraft strike southern Lebanon over 20 times — portal
According to the news portal, airstrikes were reportedly carried out on the mountainous Jabbur area and the Wadi Barguz gorge
Read more
Kalashnikov delivers batch of electric motorcycles with trailers to special op zone
The motorcycle and two-seater electric scooter are designed for silent transportation
Read more
OsA Okta FPV drone used to supply troops in special military op zone
The drone carries a 10-kg payload and is used to deliver ammunition, clothing, medicines and provisions to troops in hard-to-reach areas
Read more
Russia's foreign trade surplus down to $6.8 bln in November — Central Bank
Compared to the revised October 2025 figure, the country’s foreign trade balance surplus in goods fell by $4 bln
Read more
Zemledeliye system enhances army’s defensive, offensive potential — Rostec
The state corporation emphasized that the equipment allows for the salvo delivery of hundreds of programmable anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in a matter of minutes to an area the size of several football fields, including behind enemy lines
Read more
Germany proposes bringing back gold reserves stored in US due to Trump’s policies
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann urged the German government to develop a plan as soon as possible for the return of gold reserves from the US to Germany, as well as to prepare an evaluation of the political and legal risks of storing these assets abroad
Read more
Ex-commissioner Breton hates freedom of speech — Dmitriev
Thus Russian Presidential Envoy responded to a publication of Poliico, where it is said that the ex-commissioner does not hate the United States
Read more
Russia, the US in dialog on irritants — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the previous round of such dialogue was in Washington"
Read more
Russia's coal production to reach 435 mln tons in 2026 — expert
Alexander Kotov said that a significant rise in production can be expected in Yakutia
Read more
Israeli bullets found in bodies of children killed in Iran — TASS source
Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities
Read more
Iran to hold talks with Turkey on establishing joint free economic zone
According to the agency, this measure is geared to encourage economic cooperation between the two countries, boost trade, simplify transit processes, create new jobs, and develop border regions
Read more
Russian air defenses down 31 Ukrainian HIMARS rockets over day — top brass
Also Russian air defenses shot down 68 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones
Read more
US intends to deploy supply base for its nuclear fleet in Greenland — expert
The US also has plans to deploy the ground infrastructure of the Golden Dome missile defense project
Read more
Russians fail to reach Australian Open quarterfinals for time since 2018
On Sunday, Daniil Medvedev lost to American Learner Tien in the fourth round of the tournament
Read more
Russian sabre fencer Yegorian wins bronze at World Cup event in US
The Russian reached the semifinals, where she lost to Japan's Misaki Emura with a score of 11:15
Read more
Hungary will not be intimidated, Orban vows
He also called Zelensky a man who "cannot or does not want to stop the war"
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia’s security 100% guaranteed — senior Russian diplomat
Trump said earlier that the United States possesses weapons unknown to the rest of the world after being asked about the use of sonic weapons by the United States in Venezuela
Read more
INTERVIEW: No progress in dialogue with US on irritants — senior Russian diplomat
Ryabkov explained that "it is counterproductive to hold high-level events that are later deemed fruitless"
Read more
Trump berated Danish PM for 45 minutes over Greenland — newspaper
Frederiksen declined to provide any details to the newspaper
Read more
ZALA presents newest Lancet-E launcher at UMEX 2026 exhibition
Unlike a traditional vehicle-mounted launcher, the new system allows a single-person crew to deploy and launch it in less than a minute
Read more
Russia-Myanmar military cooperation group meets at Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry said that the talks were held through the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry at the level of the heads of the structural units
Read more
UAE talks on Ukraine over, no continuation expected today — TASS source
Trilateral talks on Ukraine may continue in the coming days
Read more
Press review: Davos Ukraine talks continue in Moscow as Slovakia joins anti-sanctions bloc
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 23rd
Read more
Zelensky rejects territorial concessions again
Vladimir Zelensky added that the US is trying to find a compromise
Read more
French company supplies Ukraine with 500-km-range kamikaze drones — agency
Rodeur drones can carry a payload of up to 4 kilograms and fly at a velocity of 100 kilometers per hour for five hours
Read more
IN BRIEF: Medvedev on New START extension, nuclear club expansion in interview
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, the United States still has time until February 5 to make a decision on the extension
Read more
Supercam drones spark interest of foreign law enforcement agencies — manufacturer
Unmanned Systems Group noted that a series of negotiations took place during the UMEX 2026 international exhibition
Read more
US views its security guarantees for Ukraine more important than European ones — Politico
The newspaper's source called the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing nice and noted that the EU has "a couple helicopters and a couple troops"
Read more
Kalashnikov begins production of upgraded PPK-20 submachine gun
The range of cartridges used in this weapon has been expanded as a result of the upgrade
Read more
Press review: Europe, US on brink of trade war as Russia ready to respond to UK plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 19th
Read more
Trump has invitation to visit Russia, senior diplomat says
However, in Ryabkov's words, there has been no practical development of the idea yet
Read more
Crew-12 mission crew completes flight preparations — cosmonaut
The training took place at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California
Read more
Putin, Zelensky may meet shortly — Axios
According to the news portal, additional trilateral negotiations should be organized before that
Read more
Russia’s proposal to extend New START limits after February 5 in force — senior diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Russia "keeps the door open"
Read more
Recent Ukrainian strikes on Russia aim to sabotage negotiations in UAE — diplomat
It is not a given that Kiev ultimately wants to reach concrete agreements, Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine aircraft plant causes nervous reaction from West — expert
Vasily Prozorov emphasized that this weapon had no analogues in the world
Read more
Russia boosts pipeline gas supplies to China by 25%, to Uzbekistan by 30% in 2025 — IEA
Gazprom earlier reported that in 2025 it supplied more gas to China than to Europe for the first time
Read more
Trump says Canada opposes Golden Dome deployment in Greenland
"Instead, they voted in favor of doing business with China", US president said
Read more
UK extends anti-dumping duties on Russian ammonium nitrate for five years
The agency stated that that maintaining the measure was in the wider economic interest of the UK
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia insists on Maduro's release — senior diplomat
On January 5, leaving the courtroom in Lower Manhattan, Maduro shouted that he was a prisoner of war
Read more
French Navy escorts Grinch tanker to Marseille port — TV
According to the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture, the ship was "handed over to the Marseille prosecutor" for a preliminary investigation
Read more
Russian forces advancing in Krasny Liman area — DPR head
Our troops are also advancing in the exact vicinity of Krasny Liman, he wrote on his Max channel
Read more
Trump says trade deal with China will be ‘disaster’ for Canada
In addition, he posted a video of a speech by the CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association who says, in particular, that trade relations with the United States are critically important
Read more
US extends operating license of Serbia’s NIS until February 20
The license is valid provided that NIS' operations do not involve US entities or the US financial system, and are not carried out in the interests of blocked persons other than the company itself
Read more
Owner of Czech arms holding CSG becomes richest defense entrepreneur — Bloomberg
Michal Strnad is the third-richest person in the world under 40
Read more
Australian authorities replace ambassador to US who criticized Trump
Kevin Rudd called Donald Trump the "most destructive president in history," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said
Read more
Putin’s special envoy lauds UAE’s peacemaking efforts
Dmitriev also conveyed to the Emirate leader Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings and thanks for hosting the trilateral talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Medvedev slams Zelensky’s Davos address as spit in EU’s face
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman emphasized that it isn’t the 1st time "the EU impotents have had their faces spat in"
Read more
Russian troops accelerate advance north of DPR liberating Seversk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that the liberation of territories in the north of the region would open access to water sources that could feed the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal
Read more
Battlegroup West destroyed 42 Ukrainian quadcopters
Furthermore, 44 Ukrainian drone control stations and 15 surface robotic systems were detected and destroyed
Read more
Finnish politician explains Greenland issue as US' desire to profit from weapons
Also the island is strategically important in the event of a war in the Arctic
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar exchange rate to 75.92 rubles for January 24-26
The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 26.91 kopecks to 89.0589 rubles
Read more
Russia’s Tu-22M3 strategic bombers perform scheduled flight over Baltic
The flight continued for more than five hours
Read more
Arms control is no panacea, efforts must be systematic — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stressed that arms control fulfills a secondary function
Read more
Russian city of Belgorod comes under most massive shelling attack — crisis center
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties
Read more
Russia to ensure its security even in absence of New START — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that the treaty was suspended due to the dramatic worsening of Washington’s policy toward Russia
Read more
US stands ready to help Russia in oil spill cleanup in Norilsk - Pompeo
Despite disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Over 1,600 high-rise buildings in Kiev remain without heating
Many of the disconnected buildings had already been reconnected
Read more
Russian consulate taking measures to get consular access to Marinera tanker crew
Protecting the interests of Russian citizens remains a key priority for diplomats, Russia’s consulate general in Edinburgh said
Read more