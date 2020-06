WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The United States stands ready to help Russia in cleaning up the diesel oil leak in Norilsk and to offer technical expertise, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

"Saddened to hear about the fuel spill in Norilsk, Russia. Despite our disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise," he said.