MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received an official response from Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend for one year the limitations established by the Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty), Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated in an interview with the newspaper "Kommersant".

According to the senior Russian security official, the United States still has time until February 5 to make a decision on the extension.

TASS has compiled key takeaways from Medvedev’s statements.

New START extension

The Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) played a positive role at a certain point in maintaining strategic stability and reducing incentives for an arms race, "ensuring necessary predictability in the sphere of strategic offensive arms."

Moscow has not yet received an official response from Washington to Putin's proposal to extend the New START limitations for one year, but the US still has time: "We must wait until February 5 and see if there will be any substantive reaction from the United States to the Russian initiative."

"First and foremost, what is needed is a fundamental normalization of Russian-US relations," which have significantly degraded under the previous US administration, whose irresponsible approach to implementing the New START treaty, including violations of the fundamental principles laid out in the treaty's preamble, forced Russia to suspend the agreement in 2023.

Complaints from the United States that it has not gained enough within the framework of New START speak to the high professionalism of Russian negotiators who defended their country's interests, while US leader Donald Trump, criticizing the treaty, is dissatisfied not with the agreement itself but with US negotiators.

"As for possible multilateral agreements, there is currently no queue of those wishing to discuss some new restrictive regime in a broader composition than Russia and the United States," the politician concluded.

Nuclear club expansion

Global instability is pushing countries to think more about their defense issues: "It cannot be ruled out that some countries will consider that the most optimal option is acquiring nuclear weapons. I believe that the 'nuclear club' will continue to expand in the future, despite all displeasure about this."

However, "the current officially recognized nuclear powers have the potential to prevent this development of events," "as long as there is political will."

Whether the expansion of the "nuclear club" would destabilize the global situation is a complex issue, as despite the risk of using nuclear weapons at a local level, "on the other hand, it will force states to think about the consequences of provoking certain conflicts."

Additionally, "if <...> Russia did not have nuclear weapons, it is quite likely that our country would no longer exist."

Attack on Putin’s residence

The massive UAV attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin could have become grounds for a strike with special weapons.

Russia is prepared for any development of events, and new threats to the country's security will be harshly suppressed: "The successful work of the Russian defense-industrial complex is a tranquilizer for the neurotics in the club of Russia's enemies," Medvedev noted.