Deployment of additional US troops in Romania threatens Moldova's security — ex-leader

CHISINAU, March 12. /TASS/. The deployment of additional US troops in neighboring Romania poses a risk to Moldova's security, and the government should pay attention to this now that war has broken out in the Middle East, Moldova's former president and leader of the country's largest opposition force, the Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, told reporters.

"This is happening right on our doorstep against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East. Of course, this is the sovereign right of a neighboring state. However, in my opinion, this situation should also concern Moldova's Commander-in-Chief Maia Sandu: what will we do if, in light of this decision, Iran decides to strike Romania?" Dodon said. He regretted that he sees no clear position from the authorities on this issue, as on many others.

Earlier, the Romanian parliament, at a joint session of both chambers on Wednesday, approved a proposal by the Supreme Council of National Defense to deploy additional US military units and aircraft in the country. According to Romanian media reports, this is related to Washington's request to use the infrastructure of its allies to support operations in the Middle East.

The parliament's decision was met with protest from opposition MPs, who blocked the podium and shouted slogans against the militarization of the state. For its part, the Romanian leadership advocates strengthening NATO's presence in the Black Sea region, arguing that this is due to "changes in the security situation."