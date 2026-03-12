Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan conducts missile-firing exercise in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Kazan nuclear-powered submarine of Russia’s Northern Fleet has conducted a missile-firing exercise. It launched an Oniks missile at a water-borne target in the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press service reported.

"As part of scheduled combat training activities, the Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarine Kazan launched an Oniks cruise missile from a submerged position at a sea target, designated as a simulated enemy ship and located at a distance of up to 300 kilometers," according to the press service.

The Northern Fleet reported that, according to live recording data, the Oniks missile’s warhead hit the sea target. Surface ships and naval aircraft of the Northern Fleet were involved in supporting the launch and closing the area.