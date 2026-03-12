Israel comes under new missile fire from Iran during Netanyahu’s press conference

TEL AVIV, March 12. /TASS/. An air alert has been declared in the central part of Israel due to a missile threat, with air raid sirens sounding, including in the Tel Aviv area, a TASS correspondent reported.

Shortly before this, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it had detected a new missile launch from Iran, prompting an emergency warning to be sent to the mobile phones of residents in the country’s central regions.

This occurred at the moment when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering his first press conference since the start of the confrontation with Iran. The live broadcast of his address was not interrupted despite the missile danger.