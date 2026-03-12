Israeli army claims to have destroyed 250 Iranian drones, hundreds of missile launchers

TEL AVIV, March 12. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has destroyed more than 250 Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles and hundreds of missile launchers during its strikes on Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service.

At the same time, many Iranian commanders and servicemen responsible for launching drones toward Israel were killed during these strikes, the IDF stated.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.