MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Since the start of 2025, the National Guard of Russia has wiped out more than 500 Ukrainian personnel in border regions of the Central Federal District, the agency told TASS.

In those areas, National Guard units have accomplished more than 8,000 combat and service-related tasks, including 4,000 as part of the special military operation, the agency said in a report. "Units on a mission right along the line of engagement have destroyed more than 180 pieces of armored hardware, 150 motor vehicles, and over 500 Ukrainian troops," the report reads.

In addition, personnel from units of licensing and government control work have exposed some 8,000 violations since early this year. More than 7,000 weapons have been confiscated, with more than 4,800 weapons surrendered voluntarily. Also, almost 10,000 smooth-bore guns have been transferred to state-owned paramilitary organizations for missions in the special military operation zone.