Russian stocks up as main trading session opens, yuan surpasses 11.5 rubles

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Friday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.95% to 2,779.13 points and 1,093.94 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 7.45 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.426 rubles. By 10:09 a.m. Moscow time (07:09 a.m. GMT), the yuan had surpassed 11.5 rubles for the first time since October 22, 2025, having risen to 11.509 rubles (+15.7 rubles).

As of 10:24 a.m. Moscow time (07:24 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 1.37% at 2,790.77 points and at 1,098.53 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 15.3 kopecks at 11.505 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.58% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,769.12 points.