Slovak politician considers EU’s decision to refrain from seizing Russian assets sensible

BRATISLAVA, December 19. /TASS/. The chairman of the Slovak party Hlas-SD (Voice - Social Democracy), which is part of the governing coalition, and the country’s Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, called the decision adopted at the European Union summit to refrain from seizing frozen Russian assets sensible.

"The summit in Brussels on Ukraine sent several important signals. The first and main one: at the moment, the EU did not proceed down the path of using frozen Russian assets. We in the Hlas-SD party have long warned precisely against such trampling of law and its dangerous consequences. Europe acted wisely and in accordance with the law. Thanks to this, today we have not opened a door to precedents that could turn against all of us," the politician wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia as extremist).

He noted that Slovakia will not act as a guarantor for the EU loan to Ukraine. Sutaj Estok also expressed hope that a "discussion about real support for a peaceful solution" to the conflict will soon begin among European leaders.