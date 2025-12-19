Lavrov, top Togolese diplomat discuss economy, investment — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey have discussed ways to boost political, trade, economic, and investment relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following talks on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo.

"The parties discussed pressing issues related to the further gradual strengthening of Russia-Togo ties in the political, trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian fields," the statement reads.

"They confirmed that Moscow and Lome had the same or similar positions on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the ministry added.