US blacklists seven individuals allegedly linked to Venezuelan president’s inner circle

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. The United States has imposed individual sanctions on seven individuals with reported ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s inner circle, the US Department of State said.

According to the document, the sanctions were imposed under the pretext of fighting corruption and alleged threat to "our region’s stability," posed by the government of Venezuela.

Five of the blacklisted individuals are residents of Venezuela, while the remaining two are Panama passport holders.

In line with the information, published by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the US administration has also issued Venezuela-related General License 5T, "Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to the Petr·leos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5% Bond on or After February 3, 2026."