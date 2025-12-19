Monetary conditions remain tight, Bank of Russia says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Monetary conditions in Russia slightly softened but remain tough overall, the Central Bank said in its press release.

"Monetary conditions have somewhat eased overall, though remaining tight. Money market rates and OFZ yields went down. Lending rates slightly decreased and almost fully adjusted to the earlier monetary policy easing. Non-price bank lending conditions are still tight," the regulator informed.

"Households continue to demonstrate high propensity to save. The retail loan portfolio growth is generally moderate. In 2025 H2, corporate lending has been growing much faster than in 2025 H1," the Central Bank said.