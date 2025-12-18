EU summit communique makes no mention of Russian assets, meeting continues

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. The first set of final statements from the European Union summit made no mention of the expropriation of Russian assets or other forms of financing for Ukraine, and the meeting is still ongoing.

The European Council press service has not yet provided journalists with even an approximate ending time for the first day’s discussions.

The document addresses the situation in the Middle East, migration, and security policy, but jumps directly to the fourth point, so the first three clauses are likely reserved for Ukraine-related topics.

A press conference summarizing the first day has not been canceled, but its start time has not been announced.

It is common in European practice for the first half of an EU summit on particularly contentious issues to extend into the following morning. In the summer of 2019, for example, the summit that appointed Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president lasted three days. During the early stages of the euro area crisis in 2010, EU summits routinely ran until morning.