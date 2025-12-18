Four US planes spotted again near Venezuela's maritime border — dispatchers

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. At least four US military aircraft have been spotted again over the neutral waters of the Caribbean Sea in the immediate vicinity of Venezuela's borders, an air controller told TASS.

"At least four carrier-based aircraft, namely Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter-bombers, are over neutral waters in the immediate vicinity of the Venezuelan border," the source said, adding that yesterday similar aircraft flew in the area accompanied by two all-weather deck-based long-range radar detection aircraft.

The source said that military transport aircraft Grumman C-2A Greyhound is periodically located in the air zone controlled by the dispatchers of Puerto Rico adjacent to the flight information region of Venezuela, usually used to transfer cargo, correspondence and workers to the aircraft carriers of the US Navy.

Washington unfairly accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 military personnel in the Caribbean. Since September, the US army has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people. The American media has repeatedly said the United States may soon begin attacking drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.

On November 29, US President Donald Trump closed the airspace over Venezuela. On December 16, he said that the US armed forces would build up the grouping of forces formed around Venezuela until that country returned to Washington the "previously stolen" oil, land and other assets. On December 18, Trump said that the blockade he had imposed on Venezuela the day before would not allow those who, according to the US, should not enter this country to enter.