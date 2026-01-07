Hungary rejects Coalition of the Willing’s decisions on Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 7. /TASS/. Hungary rejects Western European countries’ decisions made at the meeting in Paris as they are geared to continue the conflict in Ukraine and create the risk of a war with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on the results of the January 6 meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

"By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are creating the risk of a direct war with Russia," the MTI agency quoted him as saying.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, this is in line with the current EU leaders’ policy toward unleashing an armed conflict with Moscow.

"Hungary will stay out of this. We support peace talks [on Ukraine], including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move towards war," he emphasized.