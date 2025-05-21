Russia not to accept 'truce-and-see' approach on Ukraine, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, May 21. /TASS/. The "truce-and-see" approach to resolving the conflict with Ukraine won't fly anymore, no matter how much French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer scream that the United States should strengthen anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Russian-Armenian University.

Lavrov said that in Istanbul in 2022 Russia and Ukraine "initialed the settlement principles proposed by the Ukrainian delegation."

"We agreed with them. They were initialed, both by us and the Ukrainians. And then the West forbade signing a treaty based on these very principles. This is why now that we are told: 'Let's have a truce, and then we'll see'. No, guys. We've already been through this, and we don't want to do this anymore, and the Macrons, the Starmers, the von der Leyens and other European figures, who are now hysterically demanding that the United States join anti-Russian actions and increase the number of sanctions, simply give them away," the minister said.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Istanbul on May 16. Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their detailed vision of a possible future ceasefire, and continue the negotiations. Head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was satisfied with the meeting.