STOCKHOLM, January 10. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni should take a leading role in dialogue with Russia on establishing peace, Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party, said.

Meloni earlier stated that the time had come for Europe to begin talks with Russia and voiced support for appointing a special representative for Ukraine.

"Meloni is doing more for Peace and Diplomacy than [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas. Let us give a leading role to Meloni for leading Peace on behalf of Europe, we need this kind of leadership," Mema wrote on X.

He described Kallas’ statements calling for Europe to rearm and inflict damage on Russia as "shocking."

The politician added that the Russian Armed Forces’ strike with the Oreshnik missile in response to Kiev’s terrorist attack was a warning rather than an escalation. "Russia continues to remain open for dialogue," he wrote.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had responded to Kiev’s attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence with a massive strike on critical Ukrainian targets, including the use of the Oreshnik missile system.