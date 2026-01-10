Russia maintains global leadership in Pacific salmon production

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia maintains its global leadership in Pacific salmon production, the Federal Agency for Fisheries reported.

"Russia maintains its global leadership in Pacific salmon production. During the salmon run, the catch amounted to around 335,500 tons, which is 100,000 tons higher than in 2024," the agency said on its Telegram channel.

Russia is fully supplied with red fish and caviar, the agency added.

In 2024, Russia's salmon catch was at a 20-year low of 235,500 tons. Despite a significant decline in catches last year, Russia retained its position as the world's largest Pacific salmon catcher, having surpassed the United States. Russia's highest salmon catches were recorded in 2018 (685,000 tons), and 2023 (609,000 tons).