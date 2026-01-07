PARIS, January 7. /TASS/. No country from the Western "Coalition of the Willing," except for the United Kingdom, will risk sending its troops to Ukraine, the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, said on Wednesday.

"The reality is that, except for the United Kingdom, no country wants to do this (Germany, the US, and Italy clearly emphasized this yesterday), because everyone knows that it will inevitably lead to war against Russia!" Philippot wrote on his X page.

On January 6, following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Vladimir Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent in Ukraine after the conflict ends.

Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. At a briefing in December 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow's position against the deployment of Western contingents in Ukraine is consistent and well known.