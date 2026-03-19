Putin says Russia's Paralympians truly inspired at this year's Games

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Russia’s Paralympians embodied the spirit of Paralympism at this year’s Winter Olympics, inspiring the world with their stellar performance.

"You didn’t just perform at the top of your game! Your participation in the Games, I think many will agree with me, became one of the most colorful pages in the history of global Paralympic sport," the president said. "The teams from other countries that took first and second place were more than 10 times larger than the Russian team. You have clearly demonstrated to Russia and the whole world who truly lives up to the high mission of a Paralympic athlete. The mission and slogan is known to everyone: to inspire and amaze the world. That's exactly what you did," he emphasized.

Putin recalled that Russia won 12 medals at the Paralympics, including the third-most golds (eight), despite fielding a team of only six athletes - no small feat.