Russia defeats Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in friendly football match

KALININGRAD, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian national football team scored 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in an exhibition match played on Tuesday night at a stadium in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad.

Hosts Russia scored goals on the 7th minute of the match by Mingiyan Beveyev, by Alexander Silyanov on the 15th minute and on the 60th minute of the match by Alexey Batrakov, who also celebrated his birthday that day.

The match against Trinidad and Tobago completed Russia’s training camp of playing three friendlies this year, namely against the national teams of Egypt (0-1) and Burkina Faso (3-0).

According to the recently-published Rankings List by the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, Russia stays in the 35th place among the rest of the national teams, while the national team of Trinidad and Tobago holds 102nd place.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.