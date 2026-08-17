Russia expects provocations during voting in unfriendly countries

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Voting for State Duma deputies in unfriendly countries may be accompanied by various kinds of provocations and attempts to discredit the electoral process, Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

"There will be problems," Pamfilova said in response to a question about possible difficulties in organizing elections in unfriendly countries. According to her, the commission has recommended that Russian ambassadors contact the authorities of the states to obtain confirmation that the safety of polling stations will be ensured in accordance with international obligations.

"Most likely, they won’t get a response. And, most likely, it will be difficult. Now they’ll be staging pickets and carrying out various kinds of provocations," she said.

Pamfilova linked possible provocations, among other things, to the activity of the people who have left Russia.

"This is a group that fled the country and is now being supported there. They are trying to prove that they can be useful by harming the country. It has become more active now, and it is preparing very actively to disrupt and discredit the elections," Pamfilova said.

According to Pamfilova, the Central Election Commission is cooperating with the Russian Foreign Ministry nd Russian diplomatic missions and has prepared measures to minimize possible risks. For instance, diplomatic missions will be able to adjust the voting time if necessary.