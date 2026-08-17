MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Supreme Court has thrown out the Yabloko party’s appeal against the revocation of the registration of its federal list of candidates for State Duma deputies, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

The Prosecutor General’s Office as well as the Central Election Commission supported the decision, according to a TASS correspondent..

TASS has compiled the main points surrounding the appeal.

Appeal to Supreme Court

- The Supreme Court rejected the Yabloko party’s appeal against being removed from the State Duma elections, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

- The decision has thus entered into legal force.

Central Election Commssion’s position

- The Central Election Commission sees no grounds for overturning the decision.

- The commission believes that the court of first instance identified obvious violations correctly.

- The grounds for revoking a party’s registration are any violations of copyright law, a Central Election Commission representative told the Supreme Court.

Prosecutor General’s Office position

- The Prosecutor General’s Office supported the Supreme Court decision, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom of the highest judicial instance.

- There are no grounds for overturning the decision of the first·instance court, a representative of the supervisory agency stated.

- He explained that "the court of first instance established that, contrary to the prohibitions established by law, the Yabloko party violated the rules for conducting pre·election campaigning."

Grounds for registering Yabloko’s federal list with Central Election Commission

- At the time the decision was made, the Central Election Commission had no grounds to refuse to register the federal list, Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

- According to her, at the time of registering the Yabloko list, the commission did not receive any requests or information from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Justice Ministry, or other bodies that could serve as grounds for refusal.

- She said that the law provides for the grounds of a subsequent cancellation of the registration of a federal list, but in some cases, considering such issues falls outside the competence of the Central Election Commission.

Consequences of Supreme Court decision coming into force

- After the decision comes into force, Yabloko will not be able to participate in the elections to the State Duma, and will be deprived of the right to free and paid airtime on federal state TV channels and radio stations, including the right to participate in TV debates.

- It will lose the right to campaign in support of the cancelled list, as well as to produce and distribute campaign materials.

- Financial transactions related to the party’s special election account will also be terminated, with the exception of settlements for the previously fulfilled obligations and procedures for the return of unspent funds.

- Yabloko will also lose the right to have trusted individuals and authorized representatives on financial matters acting in the interests of the federal list.

Supreme Court hearing

- On August 7, Alexey Zhuravlyov, chairman of the Rodina party and a State Duma deputy, informed TASS that he had filed a petition with the Supreme Court requesting that Yabloko be removed from the State Duma elections.

- Rodina pointed out that Yabloko exceeded the limits of campaign financing established by law, had violations during election campaigning, including those related to copyrights, as well as circumstances that the plaintiff attributed to extremist activities.

- On August 10, the Supreme Court removed Yabloko from the elections at Rodina’s request.

- The hearing lasted more than nine hours.

- The Supreme Court determined that the party’s counterparties received funding from abroad after the party was registered for the State Duma elections, according to the court’s decision, which TASS reviewed.

- According to a secret report from Rosfinmonitoring, donations from the party’s counterparties -- who received funding from the United States, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Israel, and several other countries during a comparable period -- amounting to 2.8 million rubles, were deposited into Yabloko’s account between July 9 and August 2.

- In total, 74 entities were identified among Yabloko’s counterparties, to whose accounts approximately 80 million rubles were deposited from 310 foreign entities between April 2023 and August 2026.

- On August 14, the Yabloko party filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the decision.