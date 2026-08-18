LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region with up to 350 times a day, killing 15 people, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

According to him, the Belgorod Region was the area most frequently targeted by Ukrainian troops last week, primarily through the use of drones.

"The region was attacked by up to 350 drones daily. The highest number of incidents involving drones was recorded in the Belgorodsky, Shebekinsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, and Graivoronsky districts. A total of 62 civilians were injured and 15 people were killed in the region over the past week," he said.