Google registers four trademarks in Russia, including AlphaEvolve, service logos

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The US tech corporation Google has registered four trademarks in Russia, including three logos for its digital services and the name AlphaEvolve, a TASS correspondent reported, citing regulatory filings.

The applications for AlphaEvolve, the Google Meridian and AI Edge Gallery logos, and another unannounced service with no public information available, were filed with Russia’s federal intellectual property agency, Rospatent, from the United States.

The Google Meridian logo is registered under classes 35 and 42 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which cover the provision of an online portal for business analytics and marketing mix modeling software. The Google AI Edge Gallery logo covers downloadable mobile software for developing machine learning solutions, as well as providing temporary access to it (ICGS classes 9 and 42).

The AlphaEvolve trademark is registered under ICGS class 42, which includes providing temporary use of artificial intelligence-based software. Meanwhile, the unannounced Google service logo is registered under ICGS classes 9 and 38, covering videoconferencing equipment and the electronic transmission of voice, audio, images, and video.

All four trademarks are set to expire in 2035.

Earlier, Rospatent head Yury Zubov noted in an interview with TASS that major foreign brands continue to register and renew their intellectual property rights in Russia. He emphasized that trademarks are maintained to protect against counterfeiting and prevent unauthorized entities from selling goods under the guise of the original rights holder's brand.