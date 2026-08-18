Houthis report drone strike on Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan

DOHA, August 18. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement carried out a drone strike on a Jazan oil refinery belonging to the Saudi state-owned company Saudi Aramco, the rebel-controlled SABA news agency reported, citing a military source.

"The Yemeni armed forces (the Houthis - TASS) attacked the Aramco oil refinery in Jazan with several drones," the source told the news agency. He noted that the attack was allegedly in response to an airspace violation in the Yemeni governorates of Saada and Hajjah.